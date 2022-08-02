Rajya Sabha to take up discussion on price rise today

Amid the continuous demand from the opposition, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the issue of price rise on Tuesday.

The government will also move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' for passing and consideration.

As per the revised list of business of the Rajya Sabha, Elamaram Kareem, Bikash Bhattacharya, John Brittas, A.A. Rahim, V. Sivadasan, Keshava Rao, K.R. Suresh Reddy, B. Lingaiah Yadav, Derek O' Brien, Mausam Noor, Santanu Sen, Rajni Ashikrao Patil, Phulo Devi Netam, Fauzia Khan, Manoj Kumar Jha and P.Wilson will raise a discussion on the rising prices of essential items.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply at the end of discussion.

The Upper House has seen regular disruptions from the opposition benches who have been demanding discussion on the price rise and other issues.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will move 'The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022' to amend the Family Courts Act, 1984, as passed by the Lok Sabha, to be taken into consideration and for passing.

Neeraj Shekhar and Amar Patnaik will lay the report of the Joint Committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021. They will also lay the records of evidence given before the Joint Committee on the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Congress's Fauzia Khan and Rajmani Patel will lay the statement of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food, Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution.

Biju Janata Dal's Muzibulla Khan will present the reports of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Energy.