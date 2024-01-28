Ram, Hindutva, National Pride, Vikas: Four planks of BJP's Mission 400

New Delhi: On January 22, by participating in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Narendra Modi became the first Prime Minister to not only play a key role in such a grand temple Pran Pratishtha ceremony but also actively engage in a 11-day special ritual, fasting, and austerity.

It is evident that PM Modi, by undertaking this initiative, has endeavoured to establish Lord Ram in the minds of the people.

While speaking during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, PM Modi, BJP leaders and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat, emphasised the importance of achieving several years' agendas.

The efforts of PM Modi and Mohan Bhagwat are crucial not only because the BJP aims to win over 400 seats with more than 50 per cent of the votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but also because despite various efforts the opposition parties are failing to unite.

Since the resolution to openly support the Ram Janmabhoomi movement was made at the 1989 Palampur Convention, the BJP has consistently benefited, except for the 2004 and 2009 Lok Sabha elections.

Although the party's growth was largely limited to the northern states, this time the BJP has linked Lord Ram with the nation's pride, Hindutva, nationalism, a developed India, a vishwa guru, the anticipation of centuries, and the agenda for the next thousand years.

The party initiated a cleanliness and voluntary service campaign in temples across the country, created a festive atmosphere similar to Diwali on January 22, and is now planning to take people to Ayodhya to visit Lord Ram, making it clear that the BJP's popularity is rapidly increasing.

After the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, the BJP will now launch the 'Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Darshan' campaign for the next two months to bring people from all over the country to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

The party's preparation for this campaign is extensive, involving ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior leaders of the organisation, and even booth-level workers.

Party leaders will connect with people in their respective areas who wish to visit Ayodhya, while leaders and workers deployed in Ayodhya will assist devotees in visiting the Ram Temple and Ram Lalla.

The party's plan is to facilitate the darshan of Ram Lalla for more than 25,000 people every day, and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad is actively participating in this campaign.

The party plans to take 6,000 Ram devotees from each Lok Sabha constituency to Ayodhya for the darshan of Ram Lalla.

The impact of this campaign is expected to be felt throughout the country. The party believes that due to this campaign, they may gain advantage not only in Karnataka but also in states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The Chief Ministers of BJP-led states will also visit Ayodhya with their ministers to have darshan of Ram Lalla after January 31.

While the BJP is determined not to leave any stone unturned in its preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, especially with regard to the Rath Yatra for Ram Lalla, the party is also making efforts to capitalise on the achievements of the Modi government, development, and welfare schemes, in order to fully benefit from the popularity of PM Modi.

PM Modi is simultaneously engaging in social engineering by mentioning not only Lord Ram but also Shabri, Hanuman Ji, Jatayu, and Nishad.

He is also connecting with more than 7 crore first-time voters who are going to vote for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He is explaining to them that their vote can stabilise India and create a government with a significant majority, enhancing India's prestige worldwide.

Along with this, the Prime Minister is consistently discussing the development of his favourite four sections -- women, youth, farmers, and the poor.

While the party has prepared a nationwide plan to facilitate the darshan of Ram Lalla for Ram devotees following PM Narendra Modi's instructions, it is also working on the 'Knowledge' formula to address the concerns of the four sections.

The BJP is striving for a historic victory with the slogan 'Abki baar 400 paar', 'Teesri baar Modi Sarkar'.

The party has also launched a campaign song 'Sapne Nahi Haqeeqat Bunte Hai, Tabhi Toh Sab Modi Ko Chunte hai (He weaves realities, not dreams; That is why people choose Modi), ientred around the popularity of Modi.