Ram Temple flag-hoisting marks beginning of a new era: Yogi

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday termed the flag-hoisting ceremony at the Ram temple “the beginning of a new era”, as he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Governor Anandiben Patel for their presence at the event.

Addressing the gathering, Adityanath said the grand temple of Lord Ram symbolises the “faith, honour and self pride” of 140 crore Indians.

He also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the “karmayogis” who contributed to its construction.

“The auspicious day is dedicated to the unbroken devotion of the revered seers, warriors and Ram bhakts, who devoted their lives to the movement and the long struggle that culminated in the temple’s construction,” Adityanath said.

Stating that the flag hoisting was an affirmation that “the light of dharma is eternal”, and that the values of Ram Rajya were timeless, the chief minister said the event marked a profound cultural moment for the nation.

When Narendra Modi assumed leadership in 2014, it ignited a “sunrise of resolve and faith” in the hearts of millions, he said.

“Today, that resolve has been fulfilled in the form of this grand Ram temple,” Adityanath said.

He added that the flag atop the Ram temple symbolised truth, justice, dignity and national dharma.

“It also represents the vision of a developed India because there is no alternative to resolve. In the last 11 years, we have all witnessed a transforming India. We now see an India where heritage and development coexist in perfect harmony, taking the nation to new heights,” Adityanath said.

The chief minister also said that over the past 500 years, generations and regimes changed but the faith of the people in Lord Ram “neither stopped nor bowed.”

The unwavering belief persisted, and when the struggle came under the leadership of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a single resolve echoed across the movement -- “Ramlala hum aayenge, mandir wahin banayenge”, “laathi-goli khayenge, par mandir wahin banayenge”, he said.

Adityanath also said there was a time when Ayodhya had fallen into neglect and disorder, but under Prime Minister Modi’s, it has transformed into a “global spiritual capital”.