Ramdev Releases Research Paper On 'First Evidence-Based Medicine For COVID-19'

New Delhi : Yoga Guru Ramdev released a research paper on the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" in presence of Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday in Delhi.

Speaking at the launch event, Ramdev said that the research paper will clear all 'suspicions' related to Patanjali's COVID-19 medicine Coronil.

"When we launched Coronil, people raised questions on its validity and asked if we followed scientific parameters. People think research can only happen in foreign countries. With this research, we have cleared all suspicions about Coronil," said Ramdev.

Notably, Coronil was licensed as an "immunity booster" post the controversy that erupted after its launch in June 2020.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who was part of the event said Ayurveda has Rs 30,000 crore economy in India.

"As per official data, it used to see a growth of 15 per cent to 20 per cent every year pre-COVID. Post-COVID, this growth rate has risen up to 50 per cent to 90 per cent. It's an indication that people have accepted Ayurveda. There's marked improvement in exports and FDI," said the minister.

He added that he was a practitioner of modern medicine, but believed that all forms of medicines should work in harmony for the betterment of the healthcare system.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said that India's knowledge of Ayurveda can guide the world in world in the field of traditional medicine.