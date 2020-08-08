Rape-accused bishop gets bail with conditions

Kottayam: A trial court in Kottayam on Friday granted bail to Bishop Franco Mulakkal, accused of raping a nun in Kerala, with stringent conditions and directed him to be present on the dates of hearing of the case.

The Additional Sessions Court had cancelled the bail granted to the Bishop on July 13 for failing to appear for the trial and issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him. Mulakkal was present in the Court on Friday when it considered the matter.

Granting bail, the Court directed him not to leave the state till the chargesheet is read out to him on August 13 and to be present court on the dates of hearing of the case. The Court also directed him to offer fresh sureties and bail bonds.

On July 13, Mulakkal's counsel had informed the court that his client could not appear as he had been in self quarantine due to his primary contact with a COVID-19 infected person. The next day, the former Jalandhar Bishop had tested positive for coronavirus.