Rape threat to Kangana is outcome of her ridiculous remarks: Udit Raj stirs row

New Delhi: Congress leader Udit Raj waded into the rape remark row on Thursday, triggered by former MP and Akali Dal leader Simranjit Singh Mann and made some irresponsible and insensitive remarks about Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. He rather went a step ahead and sought to blame the actor for 'receiving' the rape threat.

The Congress leader, in further affront to the actor, said that her entire Bollywood career had been suspicious. Udit Raj's statement is set to trigger a fresh row and earn him a backlash from multiple quarters.

TheCongressleader, speaking to IANS, said that Kangana Ranaut has a history of blurting out uncharitable and ridiculous remarks against her rivals, and therefore it was only natural to expect a 'retaliation' (referring to Mann's remarks).

He said that though he didn't support Akali leader's objectionable statement but claimed that this happened because of the actor's series of ludicrous statements.

"Kangana keeps making derogatory remarks. She spoke against women, she made disparaging remarks against the farmers. Were the farmers rapists, did they rape anyone? What was the basis behind such charges," Udit Raj asked.

Notably, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with IANS on Friday said that she was getting rape threats ahead of her film's release, while alluding to Simranjit Singh's remarks where he said that the actor has 'enough experience of rape'.

Congress leader Udit Raj also hit out at the BJP for giving 'tacit support' to the actor while she brazenly went on anti-farmers rant.

"Didn't the BJP know that she was making such statements? Today, it is distancing itself, how can it dissociate itself?" he asked and cited instances when the actor was 'prompted' to slam the Gandhi family in the run-up to elections.

He alleged that the BJP has a culture of abusing its rivals.

They may look a little restrained on Television channels, but on social media, they have breached all boundaries. Their troll army has normalised abuse on social media, he claimed.

When questioned about the outrageous remark by the former Punjab MP, he slammed his distasteful remarks.

"Akali Dal leader has also lowered the political discourse by making such absurd statements," Udit Raj told IANS.