Rashmi Ranjan Swain to be new J&K DGP

Srinagar: Rashmi Ranjan Swain, IPS officer of 1991 cadre, will be the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu & Kashmir.

An order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said, “With the approval of Competent Authority, Shri R.R. Swain, IPS (AGMUT:1991) presently posted as Special DG, CID, Jammu Kashmir will also function as in-charge Director General of Police, Jammu & Kashmir in addition to his existing charge with effect from 01.11.2023 and until further order.”

He will succeed Dilbag Singh who retires on October 31 after serving as the police chief of J&K for five years.

Swain has a distinguished career marked by his honesty and integrity.

Known as a no-nonsense officer, he is generally a man of few words as he remains firm and deeply committed to his duties.

He has the distinction of being the best cadet police officer after he completed his training at the National Police Academy (Hyderabad).

He served as the SSP Srinagar from 2001 to 2003 and as the SSP Jammu from 2003 to 2004. He has also served as the SSP Leh, Poonch and Ramban.

He was posted as DIG (Vigilance), J&K from 2004 to 2006.

During his 15-year long central deputation, his prime postings included a foreign assignment.

He was repatriated to J&K in June 2020 and posted as the chief of CID. He was elevated as special DG CID and is holding the same charge at present.

His single-minded commitment to destroy the ecosystem of terrorism is widely acknowledged.

He is a firm believer that the best way to protect the peace loving citizen is to protect him from the scourge of violence perpetrated by the terrorists.

He also believes in dealing firmly with overground workers (OGWs) of terrorist outfits and with the supporters of terrorism.

Those who have worked with him in various capacities say that he does not believe in wasting time by beating behind the bush.

“Catch the bull by the horn, this is Swain Sahib’s working dictum. He wants his officers to be leaders in their areas of responsibility.

“He will support his officers to the hilt in doing their lawful duties. But, he will be the first to hammer you if you are corrupt or disloyal to your duties,” said a senior police officer who worked with him.

With the new team leader, the J&K Police is expected to scale newer heights of excellence as the force is already known as one of the best in the country.