Rashmi Sahoo, director of Ruchi Foodline, feted in Dubai

Bhubaneswar: The Odia New Year was celebrated with much pomp and show in Dubai by people of Odia community living there. At a grand function organised at Dubai Horizon International School, Rashmi Sahoo, director of Ruchi Foodline, was the chief guest.

In her address, she mentioned how people of Odisha living across the world are spreading the rich culture and tradition of Odisha and making the nation proud. She praised Odia entrepreneurs across the globe who have earned name and fame with their thriving business.

An exhibition showcasing the wide range of products of Odisha's leading brand Ruchi was put up, including pasta and other healthy products.

President of Utkal Samaj, Amiya Kumar Mishra, felicitated Sahoo for her wonderful contribution in the field of business. Odia fraternity of Dubai participated in the grand cultural items, including dances, songs and dramas. A memento was unveiled to mark the rich Odia tradition and culture.