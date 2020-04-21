Rashtrapati Bhavan Staff Member's Kin Tests Positive For Coronavirus

New Delhi: A relative of a member of the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff has tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, authorities have placed members of staff belonging to 125 households in the Presidential campus in isolation.

The relative of a sanitation worker at the Rashtrapati Bhavan tested positive and lives in the Presidential complex area. Incidentally, the sanitation worker's daughter-in-law's mother died of coronavirus in her village recently. Members of the family are reported to have attended her funeral.

The staff member's family was sent on isolation and kept at a government facility. They had tested negative for Coronavirus, but later, the daughter-in-law of the staff member tested positive as results of her test revealed on Monday. All the first contacts of the staff members family have turned out to be negative in the test results.

Authorities swung into action and placed all the 125 houses in the sprawling residential complex in isolation, while 25 houses which constitute the perimeter area of the same block have been put under stringent isolation.

Meanwhile, according to media reports a staff member of the Lok Sabha Secretariat tested positive for coronavirus. However, an official statement in this regard is awaited.

Delhi has reported 2081 cases of Coronavirus so far with 47 deaths. It has recorded 431 recoveries. Of the 2081 cases reported so far, 78 cases were reported on Monday. These coronavirus positive cases recorded on Monday were out of 1397 samples tested in the national capital. 26 patients are in ICU and five of them are on ventilator support according to the Delhi health Minister Satyendra Jain. This is out of the total number of patients admitted in various hospitals in Delhi.

The pandemic has claimed 590 lives across the country with the total tally going past the 18,000 mark.