Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Change of Guard Ceremony Gets a Grand Makeover

New Delhi: The iconic Change of Guard ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan has been revamped with an elaborate visual and musical performance, offering a grand spectacle against the majestic backdrop of the presidential palace. President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the inaugural ceremony in its new format on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the new format features synchronized military drills by troops and horses of the President’s Bodyguard (PBG), along with personnel from the Ceremonial Guard Battalion and the Ceremonial Military Brass Band. The display will now cover a larger area, enhancing the experience for attendees.

The ceremony, a significant military tradition, is held weekly to facilitate the transition of duties between the outgoing and incoming guards. The President’s Bodyguard, established in 1773, is the oldest regiment of the Indian Army, entrusted with ceremonial responsibilities for the president. Its personnel are highly trained horsemen, tank operators, and paratroopers.

The revamped Change of Guard will be open to a larger number of visitors starting February 22. Interested individuals can book their slots through the official website: visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in .

With this transformation, the ceremony promises to be a more immersive experience, combining military precision with a grand visual and musical display, reinforcing its status as a proud tradition of India’s armed forces.