Rath Yatra stampede: Two senior police officials suspended over negligence, Odisha govt announces Rs 25 lakh ex-gratia

Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of Puri stampede that claimed three lives, Odisha Government on Sunday shunted out Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain and Superintendent of Police Vinit Agrawal while two other senior police officials have been placed under suspension.

Collector of Khordha, Chanchal Rana and DIGP of the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police, Pinak Mishra have been appointed as Puri Collector and SP respectively, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office following a high-level meeting.

DCP Vishnu Pati and Commandant Ajay Padhee have been placed under suspension for dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs for the family members of three devotees, who lost their lives in the stampede.

The Odisha Government has also ordered an administrative inquiry into the tragic mishap under the supervision of the Development Commissioner of Odisha, Anu Garg.

“The Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is the pride and honour of the Odia people. Negligence in this matter, even if minor, will not be tolerated. Exemplary action will be taken against all the persons responsible for this,” said CM Majhi.

In another important decision, the government has assigned Arvind Agrawal, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Higher Education Department, the charge for overall supervision of the Car Festival in Puri.

Following the stampede in Odisha's Puri that claimed the lives of three pilgrims, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi extended an apology to the devotees of Lord Jagannath, while ordering an immediate investigation into the security lapses.

“Personally, I and my government seek forgiveness from all Jagannath devotees," wrote CM Majhi on his official X handle.

Majhi further expressed condolences to the families of those devotees who lost their lives in the stampede at Saradhabali near Gundicha Temple. He prayed to Lord Jagannath to grant the bereaved family members of the deceased devotees the strength to withstand this profound sorrow.

The stampede occurred early in the morning between 4 a.m.- 4.30 a.m. The deceased have been identified as Pravati Das, Premkant Mohanty and Basanti Sahoo.