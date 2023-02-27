Reach of e-Sanjeevani reflects power of digital revolution: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India's digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far.

In his monthly 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said the app is becoming a life protection app for the common man, middle class or those living in remote areas. "This is the power of India's digital revolution," he said. He also referred to the recent agreement between India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and Singapore's PayNow so as to allow easy money transfer between people of the two countries to underscore the boost in ease of living brought by the country's adoption of digital technologies.

The PM spoke to a doctor and a patient to highlight how helpful the app has proved in providing medical consultations. "This is a big achievement. This is a living example of how the people of India have made technology a part of their lives. We have seen that in the time of Corona, E-Sanjeevani App has proved to be a great boon for the people," he said.

In his address, Modi also highlighted the cleanliness exercises adopted by people in different parts of the country to say that "Swachh Bharat" has become a mass movement. "If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India," he said. Various efforts being made to preserve and promote India's cultural heritage also featured in his address.

Modi said the might of a country increases with the strength of society, adding interest in Indian sports and toys saw a big increase after they were mentioned by in the broadcast. Indian toys have become such a craze that their demand has increased even in foreign countries, he said. Noting that on Sardar Patel's birth anniversary, observed as Unity Day, on October 31, three competitions related to patriotic songs, lullabies and rangoli were started, he said over five lakh people from more than 700 districts have participated in them. The PM also played some of the winning entries in the programme, including the ones who received 'Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar'. Modi said, "I hope that all these artistes will continue to inspire everyone at the grassroots towards making performing arts more popular."