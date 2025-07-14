Realtor arrested for swindling Rs 5 cr from 200 people

Berhampur: Ina significant breakthrough, Gosaninuagaon police arrested Chetan Kumar Choudhury (43), alleged mastermind behind a sprawling fraudulent residential plot scheme, duping over 200 unsuspecting investors of more than ₹5 crore under the garb of a monthly instalment-based land allotment plan. According to police, the accused operated under Saadhvi Construction & Logistics. Between August 2019 and September 2021, he lured hundreds of individuals with promises of residential plots in the upcoming “Mayuri Vihar” project, asking them to invest in monthly assurance deposits. The matter came to light when A Santosh Kumar Patro, an accountant and field agent of the firm, lodged a complaint. According to Patro, he and other staff members were directed by Choudhury to collect payments and issue receipts. But when the promised deadline for land allotment came, Choudhury denied all knowledge of transactions, terming the issued receipts as fake and disowning any responsibility.

Police seized evidence which included the proposed layout plan of “Mayuri Vihar” residential project, 190 pages of daily collection slips and 96 pages of money receipts issued to investors.

Patro also said that he faced harassment and intimidation from the accused when questioned, while angry depositors began demanding their plots.

Upon investigation, it was found that Choudhury had systematically embezzled crores under the guise of an elaborate housing scheme. The Gosaninuagaon police acted swiftly and arrested the accused on Sunday. He was produced before court after a case was registered.

Complaints have also been registered against Choudhury at Bada Bazar police station, hinting at a more widespread scam. The police have assured that all affected investors will be identified and steps will be taken to recover the embezzled money.

This arrest stands as a stern reminder to the public to remain vigilant and verify the credibility of real estate ventures before making financial commitments.