Rear windscreen of Rahul Gandhi's vehicle in Nyay Yatra smashed in Bengal’s Malda District

Kolkata: The second phase of the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Malda District in West Bengal on Wednesday started on a sour note as the rear windscreen of Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle was smashed as the rally was passing through Dewanganj area in the morning.

State Congress leaders have claimed that in all probability the rear window screen got smashed because someone threw a stone or brick on it.

However, the state Congress President in West Bengal and five-time Lok Sabha member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury did not name any political party while making this accusation.

“You understand yourself, whose handiwork this could be. Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra had been facing hurdles since the time it entered West Bengal last week,” said Chowdhury, who was with Rahul Gandhi in the vehicle when its rear windscreen was smashed.

According to Chowdhury, all possible attempts have been made to disrupt the rally since the beginning.

“This phenomenon started last week at Cooch Behar,” he said. According to him, the opposition started with the destruction of the flexes set up by the state Congress workers to welcome Rahul Gandhi.

“Since then, such hurdles have been created one after another,” Chowdhury said.

However, the national-level Congress leaders did not utter a single word on incident.

Significantly, Rahul Gandhi’s yatra at Malda coincides with West Bengal Chief Minister’s administrative review meetings in the same district.