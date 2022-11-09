Red Line Of Delhi Metro Will Receive 8 Coach Trains

In an effort to expand its carrying capacity, Delhi Metro will henceforth operate two trains on the Red Line, each with eight coaches. According to a notification from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, these two trains would start operating on Tuesday (DMRC).



Around 4.7 lakh people use the Red Line each day, and interchange stations are located at Kashmere Gate, Inderlok, Welcome, and Netaji Subhash Place. The Red Line's first eight-coach trains are currently running between Rithala and Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad. The notification also stated that the trains will now halt at the other end of the station to allow for the eight-coach trains to use the platforms.



The fleet of 39 six-coach trains that was previously in operation has been converted to eight-coach trains. Bharat Earth Movers Limited has provided the coaches. The 39 trains that run on the Red Line are getting a total of 78 more coaches, and the additions should be finished by 2024.

All of the six-coach trains on the Yellow Line between Samaypur Badli and HUDA City Center and the Blue Line between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali were upgraded to eight coaches last year.

However, the oldest corridor is the Red Line. After Phase-IV is finished, two more Red Line stations, Pulbangash and Pitampura, will also function as interchange stations.