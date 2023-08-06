Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister

New Delhi: Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said all the works of the redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country will be done at a rapid pace by maintaining quality.

“People know the working style of Prime Minister Narendra. He lays the foundation station and also inauguration is done by him. In the last nine years, people have seen his working style and speed. Before that people had seen in Gujarat (as chief minister). All the works will be carried on that speed,” the Railways Minister said during a press conference.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, via video conferencing, laid foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 ‘Amrit Bharat Stations’ spread across several states at an estimated cost of around Rs 25,000 crore.

The Minister also informed that master plan for redevelopment of around 700 stations across the country is being prepared, adding the work is in progress.

Asked about the fund for redevelopment of the stations, Vaishnaw said, “We have not increased any charges. Modi ji allocated the fund from the budget.

“The Modi government is dedicated to the poor. The Prime Minister brought a permanent change in the life of common people. We are committed to take the journey of development of the country,” he said.

Earlier, Vaishnaw in his virtual address on the occasion of laying of foundation stone, said, “These 508 stations will fulfil the aspirations of the people of the country.”

He also said that unprecedented development development has taken place in the railways in the last nine years under the leadership of Prime Minister.