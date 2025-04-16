Registration begins for Amarnath Yatra 2025, pilgrims queue up

Srinagar: Registration of Yatris for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra began on Tuesday, with pilgrims registering themselves online through the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) website. Offline registrations have also started at over 540 authorized bank branches across the country.

The dates for the yatra were announced by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on March 5 during the 48th Board meeting of the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) held at Raj Bhawan in Jammu. The board proposed various measures and interventions to further improve the facilities and services for the devotees. The 38-day pilgrimage is set to begin from July 3, from two routes -- the 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the other 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, which is shorter but steeper.

From July 3 to August 9, the pilgrims will move to the Himalayan cave shrine of Amarnath situated 3888 metres above the sea level in J&K’s Anantnag district.

The cave shrine houses an ice stalagmite structure that wanes and waxes with the phases of the moon. Devotees believe that the ice stalagmite structure symbolises mythical powers of Lord Shiva.

It is believed that since the ‘amar katha’ was not meant to be heard by everyone, Shiva and Parvati travelled to this remote cave. On the way, Lord Shiva left his mount, the bull Nandi, at Pahalgam.

At Chandanwari, he released Moon, which resides in his hair. At the banks of the Sheshnag lake, he left behind his snakes. All these places are pit stops in the Amarnath Yatra today on the traditional Pahalgam-Cave shrine route.

However, despite these precautions, two pigeons overheard the story, and became immortal. Even today, spotting pigeons at the shrine is considered auspicious.

The ice stalagmite structure situated inside the cave shrine is considered ‘Swayambhu’ which means it manifested on its own and wasn’t placed there by human hands.

Considering the likely increased inflow of pilgrims for Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, the SASB has enhanced lodgement capacity at centres in Jammu, Srinagar, and other locations, operationalising Yatri facilitation centres for e-KYC, issuing RFID cards, and on-spot registration of pilgrims at a number of locations, including Nowgam and Katra Railway Stations.

Meanwhile, ‘Yatris’ opting for online registrations at various centres have expressed dissatisfaction at the registration process claiming that once they access the portal SASB, they are able to select the route, either Pahalgam or Baltal, but unable to select the date of Yatra.

SASB officials said that they are addressing the glitch in the website, which might have happened due to very large traffic on the website.