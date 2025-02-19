Rekha Gupta New Delhi BJP CM

New Delhi: The BJP has announced the name of Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi. She would be sworn in on Thursday at Ramlila Maidan at a mega ceremony to be attended by partners of NDA and many other dignitaries.

This announcement has led to celebrations both inside the meeting hall of the legislative party and outside the BJP office. She would be fourth women Chief Minister of Delhi and first women BJP CM after 27 years.

Rekha Gupta, born on July 19, 1974, in Julana, Haryana, is a prominent Bania leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. She began her political journey in 1992 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) during her time at Daulat Ram College, Delhi University. Her leadership skills were soon recognized, leading to her election as the President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) for the 1996-1997 term.

In 2007, Rekha Gupta was elected as a councilor from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). During her tenure, she focused on enhancing local infrastructure, including the development of libraries, parks, and swimming pools. She also chaired the Women Welfare and Child Development Committee from 2007 to 2009, initiating programs like the "Sumedha Yojana" to support economically disadvantaged female students in pursuing higher education.

Throughout her career, Gupta has held several significant positions within the BJP, such as General Secretary of the Delhi State Mahila Morcha and member of the party's National Executive.