Relaxations in Delhi from today: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: The Delhi government will allow all the red zone relaxations in the city from Monday while the lockdown will be continued, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

Speaking to the media, Kejirwal said the Centre has announced extension of lockdown for two weeks from Monday. "Entire Delhi is a red zone. The Central government has given some relaxations to the red zones and we will be allowing all that," Kejriwal said.

He said all the government offices with essential services will have 100 per cent staff while those in non-essential services will run with 33 per cent attendance. "All inter-state buses, metros and air travel will be suspended. Autos will be suspended too. The movement of the goods will be allowed," he said.

Malls, market complexes and all the market areas will be shut. But the shops of essential itemes inside these markets will be allowed. Stationery shops will be allowed.