Remarkable growth of BJP in Gujarat reshaped Indian politics

Often considered the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) strongest bastion, Gujarat has played a crucial role in shaping the party’s national identity. From a state where Congress once dominated unchallenged to becoming a saffron stronghold, the political transformation of the state is a story of strategic maneuvering, strong leadership, and a deep connect with the electorate.

The roots of the BJP in Gujarat trace back to the Bharatiya Jan Sangh (BJS), the precursor to the BJP, founded by Syama Prasad Mukherjee in 1951. The Jan Sangh had a limited presence in Gujarat initially, struggling to make electoral inroads against the well-established Congress party. In the 1967 Gujarat Assembly elections, the Jan Sangh secured only three seats, highlighting its political infancy in the state. However, the post-Emergency era (1977) gave rise to the Janata Party, a coalition of opposition forces, including the Jan Sangh. The Janata Party formed a government in Gujarat under Babubhai Patel, but internal conflicts led to its collapse in 1980. When the Jan Sangh faction rebranded itself as the BJP that same year, its presence in Gujarat remained marginal.

The 1990s were a transformative period for the BJP in Gujarat. Keshubhai Patel, a prominent RSS leader, played a key role in mobilizing support for the party, particularly among the dominant Patidar community. In the 1995 Gujarat Assembly elections, the BJP secured a decisive victory, winning 121 out of 182 seats, marking its first full-fledged government in the state. However, internal power struggles led to Patel’s removal, and Shankersinh Vaghela’s defection weakened the party momentarily. It was in 1998 that the BJP regained its momentum, with Keshubhai Patel returning as the Chief Minister. The party had found a strong ideological foothold, aligning itself with the principles of Hindutva and economic liberalization. As Patel had stated after the BJP’s first major victory, "Yeh sirf shuruat hai, Gujarat ke logon ne ek naye yug ki neev rakhi hai (This is just the beginning; the people of Gujarat have laid the foundation of a new era)".

Perhaps the most defining chapter in Gujarat’s BJP story began in 2001, when Narendra Modi replaced Keshubhai Patel as the Chief Minister. Under Modi’s leadership, the party strengthened its dominance with a mix of Hindutva ideology, aggressive development policies, and a well-oiled election machinery. The 2002 Gujarat riots were a controversial and defining moment in CM Modi’s tenure. While the violence led to criticism nationally and internationally, within Gujarat, Modi’s image as a strong leader who prioritised law and order resonated with the electorate. In the 2002 Assembly elections, the BJP secured a landslide victory, winning 127 seats. As Modi put it in his 2007 campaign, "Vikas hi Gujarat ki pehchaan hai. Yeh chunav sirf ek party ka nahi, ek soch ka hai jo Gujarat ko naye unchayi tak le jaayega (Development is Gujarat’s identity. This election is not just about a party but about a vision that will take Gujarat to new heights)". Modi's tenure saw rapid infrastructural growth, the development of Gujarat as an industrial hub, and the promotion of initiatives like the Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

His appeal among the middle class and business community strengthened the BJP’s voter base. The party continued its winning streak under CM Modi, securing victories in the 2007 and 2012 Assembly elections. When Narendra Modi moved to the national stage in 2014, Anandiben Patel and later, Vijay Rupani carried forward the BJP legacy in Gujarat. Rupani echoed the party’s ideology when he stated, "BJP sirf ek party nahi, ek vichardhara hai jo Gujarat ko naye yug me le ja rahi hai (BJP is not just a party; it is an ideology that is taking Gujarat into a new era)." Electoral data underscores the BJP’s dominance.

In the 1990 Assembly Elections, the BJP won 67 seats in coalition with the Janata Dal. By 1995, it had secured 121 seats, forming its first independent government. The party’s control remained firm in subsequent elections, including a landslide 127-seat win in 2002, 117 seats in 2007, and 115 seats in 2012. Even after Modi’s departure to national politics, the BJP retained power, winning 99 seats in 2017 and increasing its tally to 156 in the 2022 elections, marking its strongest-ever performance. The factors behind the BJP’s consistent success in Gujarat include a well-organised cadre, strong ideological messaging, and a governance model centered around economic growth, infrastructure, and urbanisation.

The party effectively leveraged caste dynamics, particularly winning over the Patidar, OBC, and urban middle-class votes. Additionally, the BJP’s ability to consolidate Hindu votes and project itself as a party of stability helped it counter Congress and regional challengers. As Gujarat continues to be a political stronghold for the BJP, the party’s success in the state remains a case study in political strategy and mass mobilisation. Whether this dominance will continue unchallenged or face new political shifts remains a key question for the future of Gujarat’s political landscape.