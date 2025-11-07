Removing all stray dogs in state impractical: Kerala Minister M.B. Rajesh

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh on Friday said that removing all stray dogs from the streets of the state, as directed by the Supreme Court, is not a practical proposition.

The minister pointed out that there are protests even against starting Animal Birth Control (ABC) shelters in many areas.

"When there is resistance to even establishing ABC shelters, how can all stray dogs be removed?" he asked.

Rajesh said that the state government has not yet received a copy of the Supreme Court’s order, and a detailed response would be issued once the official directive is examined.

The apex court’s reported direction to clear stray dogs from public spaces poses a significant logistical challenge for Kerala.

Identifying sufficient land for shelter homes, ensuring proper facilities, and deploying enough personnel are major hurdles.

Even the existing ABC centres are functioning below capacity in several districts.

According to the latest Livestock Census, Kerala has over 2.8 lakh stray dogs.

Only 15,825 dogs were sterilised in the past year, while 9,737 have been sterilised so far this financial year.

The state has 19 ABC centres, some of which are not operational, and just 595 animal catchers in total.

The government has cited local opposition as a key obstacle to finding land for ABC centres.

In response, it has proposed setting up portable ABC units.

However, officials are concerned that if residents oppose even these, establishing full-fledged shelter homes would become nearly impossible.

Earlier, there were suggestions to identify uninhabited areas near forests for setting up such facilities.

Each dog would require an individual kennel, and more catchers and staff would have to be deployed.

Given the high costs and logistical constraints, the state is exploring viable options before finalising its stance.

A clear plan is expected to emerge after ministerial consultations and a meeting with the Animal Welfare Board.



