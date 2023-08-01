Renowned Muslim preacher predicts BJP’s return to power

Badami: In the quaint village of Hebballi, nestled within the Badami taluk of Bagalkot district, a Muslim preacher known as ‘Lalsaab Ajja’ has made a prediction during Muharram. Famous for his accurate forecasts, Lalsaab Ajja holds immense respect and followers across Bagalkot, encompassing people from all religious backgrounds.

The revered preacher has a tradition of making annual predictions during Muharram, and this year was no different. On July 29, as Muharram was welcomed, Lalsaab Ajja grasped a saffron cloth, the colour strongly associated with the BJP, and cryptically claimed that “The chair is strong”.

Interpreting his proclamation, the locals are convinced that Lalsaab Ajja hinted at the BJP’s potential return to power in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. The video capturing his prediction has been circulating widely on social media, garnering intrigue and curiosity among political observers and party supporters.

Despite being a Muslim preacher, Lalsaab Ajja’s words hold sway over people of all faiths in Bagalkot district, as his predictions are often known to materialize. This has led many to attach significance to his latest statement regarding the “strong chair,” indicating a firm grasp of the Prime Minister’s seat by the BJP.

As the video continues to make rounds on social platforms, speculations abound about the implications of Lalsaab Ajja’s prophecy for the future political landscape. With Lok Sabha elections on the horizon, political enthusiasts and analysts are keeping a keen eye on the unfolding events to see if this prediction holds true, further adding to the mystique surrounding this venerable preacher’s foresight.

The saffron cloth in his hand has become a symbol of hope and anticipation for BJP supporters, who eagerly await the electoral prospects foretold by Lalsaab Ajja. Whether his prophecy will come to fruition is yet to be seen, but there is no denying the curiosity it has stirred in the hearts of the villagers and beyond.