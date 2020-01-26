Republic Day: Know More About Capt. Tania Shergill, First First Lady Officer To Lead Parade

New Delhi: Capt. Tania Shergill became the first lady officer to lead the Republic Day parade at Raj Path in the national capital. Bestowed the honour of leading the Parade on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day, Capt. Shergill marched down the Rajpath ahead of her large all-male contingent to all-round cheers from a large crowd which included several VVIPs.

A fourth generation army officer, Captain Shergill expressed her happiness to the media on being selected to lead the prestigious Republic Day parade. She added that gender was not a factor in the army. Other lady officers also echoed these thoughts to media persons and observed that a soldier was a soldier regardless of gender.

Captain Shergill, who is with the signal Corps, had also led her contingent on the occasion of Army Day on January 15. It was the first time ever that a lady officer led the all-male contingent on Army Day.

Captain Shergill hails from Hoshiarpur District in Punjab. Incidentally, this is also probably the first time that a fourth generation officer is leading the Republic Day parade. Her great grandfather served in the infantry services of the Sikh Regiment, grandfather in the 14th and services, and her father in the 101 artillery services. Captain Shergill told media persons that donning the uniform had been her biggest dream.

After completing her B.Tech in electronics and communications engineering, she joined the Officers Training Academy in Chennai in 2017..