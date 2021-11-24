Reputation of party, PM dented: BJP MLAs

Agartala: Dissident BJP MLAs on Tuesday said that the political violence in Tripura damaged the reputation and credibility of the party and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this might affect the party's poll prospects in the upcoming assembly elections in five states including Uttar Pradesh.

Rebel MLAs of the ruling BJP Sudip Roy Barman and Ashis Kumar Saha said that the Supreme Court, Tripura High Court and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to intervene into the recent political violence in Tripura ahead of Thursday's civic polls.

"About the political violence causing damage to the reputation and credibility of the BJP, we have apprised in details to National President J.P. Nadda, National General Secretary (Organisation) B. L. Santhosh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday," Barman told the media. Without naming Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Barman termed him as "paratrooper leader" and said that BJP's mantra is 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

"If the BJP government in Tripura during its 44 months of governance has done development, why so much of violence to win the polls. No party can survive by creating enmity among the people."

The BJP MLA, also a former minister, said that Tripura witnessed so many Chief Ministers but the incumbent Chief Minister is not following any political grammar. "Despite so much of political violence in Tripura, the state Home Minister (Biplab Kumar Deb) has made no statement. Police turned into powerless tools. CPI-M goons entered into the party and they are being utilised to obtain political gain," he claimed.

Urging the people, various organisations, local clubs to prevent the political violence and ensure peaceful and fair elections in the Thursday's civic polls, Barman said that Tripura always witnesses elections in festive mood but this time a reign of terror is going on.