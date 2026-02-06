Requested PM not to come to LS

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said he had advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the House amid concerns over disorder, citing information that an inappropriate incident could have taken place near the Prime Minister’s chair.

Birla said the advice was given when the Prime Minister was scheduled to reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address.

"When the Prime Minister was supposed to respond to the President's address in the House, I received information that several Congress MPs could have created an inappropriate incident near the Prime Minister's chair... If such an incident had occurred, it would have torn apart the democratic traditions of the country.

To prevent this, I requested the Prime Minister not to come to the House...,” Birla said. “As the presiding officer of the House, it was my responsibility to uphold its high traditions. It is in no way appropriate for the Leader of the House not to speak in the House.

By not remaining present and by accepting my request, the Leader of the House, Prime Minister Modi, helped prevent an unpleasant incident from taking place," the Speaker said.