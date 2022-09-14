Researchers Find Standard Care Treatment With Yoga, Ayurveda Highly Effective In Covid-19 Patients

New Delhi: Capturing the effectiveness of yoga and ayurveda on complex ailments, a team of researchers from Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar have found the ancient natural methods might be effective in the treatment of high-risk cases of COVID-19.

Based on a research study on successful treatment of 30 high-risk COVID-19 patients, it has been observed that the recovery of those being treated with a combination of the standard care treatment as per guidelines, along with yoga and ayurvedic treatment were highly effective. Almost all the patients were classified as high-risk owing to one or more of co-morbidities such as Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Chronic Kidney Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (which are known to lead to severe outcomes in cases of COVID-19), and/or age above 60.

The researchers have stated that the treatment given to the patients was personalized (in accordance with the classical texts) and took account of each patient's medical history and the symptoms presented, which made it more effective as compared to a fixed standardized treatment plan.

Dr. Sonika Thakral, who coordinated with the patients for routine follow-up, said, "Most patients reported that the therapy had a profound impact on their recovery process, with many experiencing improvements with respect to their comorbidities too. By the end of the treatment, several patients had decided to adopt Yoga in their lifestyle, and several turned to the Ayurveda doctors in the team for management/treatment of their comorbidities."

Dr. Alka Mishra who administered Ayurveda treatment to some patients expressed sureness on the outcome of the study and stated that the belief of the patients in the efficacy of these traditional systems of medicine was extremely enhanced.

The announcement states that more than half of symptomatic patients started improving within 5 days (90% within 9 days); more than 60% reported at least 90% recovery within 10 days. Six patients with oxygen saturation (SpO2) below 95%, benefited through Makarasana and Shithilasana; none progressed to composite endpoints (consisting of admission to Intensive Care Unit, invasive ventilation or death).

The authors pointed to the fact that high-risk COVID-19 patients undergo severe anxiety, which may further deteriorate their condition. They further suggest that in addition to the treatment for COVID-19, Yoga and Ayurveda may be instrumental in relieving such patients from anxiety and aid in speedy post-treatment recovery.

Professor Rahul Garg, IIT Delhi, who conceptualized the project, has said, "The study also demonstrates an urgent need to scientifically examine the Traditional Indian Knowledge systems at the top academic institutions. A timely and suitably designed randomized controlled trial evaluating the efficacy of Ayurveda and Yoga based personalized integrative treatment for COVID-19 would have equipped the people with much more credible and dependable information about their use in managing COVID-19."