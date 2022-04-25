Residents of Jahangirpuri Organise a 'Tiranga Yatra' to Spread a Message of Communal Harmony

On the afternoon of April 24, just a few days after the horrible violence in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, people conducted a Tiranga Yatra to preach the idea of peace and unity within communities. The yatra began in Kushal Chowk, where hundreds of people were hoisting the Indian flag. The yatra came to an end at Kushal Chowk after covering a distance of more than one kilometre.

The Tiranga Yatra began about 6 p.m. and ended around 6:20 p.m. Before the march began, DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani reminded the participants that they were not allowed to scream sectarian slogans and that they must adhere to all COVID norms.

Security officers were also stationed in the vicinity to ensure peace and unity during the march. The complete yatra was also watched by drones. People were spotted standing on their rooftop terraces, and the walkways were also strewn with rose petals. Vande Mataram and Bharat Mata Ki Ja were chanted repeatedly by the throng.

A Tiranga Yatra was carried out by both the communities at #Jahangirpuri New Delhi to promote peace, harmony and equality in the country. @TheCognate_ pic.twitter.com/JoONkpuy8b — Ghazala Ahmad (@ghazalaahmad5) April 24, 2022

The Tiranga Yatra marched from C-Block to the market, and shopkeepers were seen filming the peaceful procession. However, a few anti-social characters shattered the tranquilly in C-Block.

India is now witnessing a great deal of communal hatred, and peace marches like these are needed now more than ever to promote unity, peace, harmony, and humanity among people.

On April 24, stores in the neighbourhood reopened, and many residents were glad that activity had resumed in the region and that normalcy had been restored.

During a Hanuman Jayanti parade in Jahangirpuri on April 16, violence ensued. Nine individuals were hurt in this event, including eight police officers and a citizen. In addition, approximately 20 persons have been arrested in connection with the investigation.