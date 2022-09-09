Restrictions in J&K's Rajouri town to maintain law & order

Jammu: Authorities imposed restrictions on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri town to maintain law and order.

Officials said restrictions under section 144 CrPc have been imposed in Rajouri town to maintain law and order. Under these preventive orders, an assembly of five or more persons is deemed as unlawful.



Tension gripped the town in the aftermath of the suspension of a Kashmir administrative service (KAS) officer over remarks allegedly made by him against a subordinate who opted for vegetarian food while having lunch with the officer during office hours.



After the subordinate lodged a formal complaint against the officer, he was placed under suspension pending an inquiry.



Authorities have imposed restrictions to prevent any flare-up between the two communities after the Friday's congregational prayers in the town.



Heavy deployments of police and paramilitary forces have been made to maintain peace in the town.

