Retired DGP detained, BJP MLA joins protests

Jaipur: The JDA’s demolition drive on Sirsi Road on Wednesday triggered tensions as there were protests, political confrontations, and accusations of bias after a retired police officer was detained. The local BJP MLA Gopal Sharma also joined the protests against the demolition drive.

The Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) was seen facing strong opposition over its ongoing demolition drive against illegal constructions in the Sirsi Road area of Jaipur. The operation, which began in the morning, aimed to remove unauthorised structures spread over a 2.5-kilometre stretch. However, the move has triggered significant unrest among local residents and political leaders.

During the demolition, the JDA also targeted portions of the residence of retired Director General of Police (DGP) Navdeep Singh, citing illegal construction. When Singh objected to the action, he was taken into custody by the police. This incident further escalated tensions in the area. Adding to the controversy, BJP MLA Gopal Sharma arrived at the site and came face off with JDA officials in an attempt to halt the demolition. He strongly criticised the ongoing action and alleged that the administration was acting arbitrarily and without due process.

Speaking to the media, MLA Sharma alleged that the bureaucracy and administrative machinery were acting against the interests of the BJP government.

He claimed that the road-widening project, initially meant to expand a 100-ft road to 160 feet, was being carried out without issuing proper notices to affected residents. “For the past four days, people have been living in fear. Today, a woman was allegedly misbehaved during the demolition.

Was there a woman police officer present? Do they have the right to enter a woman’s house and tear her clothes?” Sharma questioned.

The MLA also accused the JDA of discriminatory action regarding religious structures, alleging that a shrine built on the road at Purani Chungi was left untouched, while a temple near the roadside was being demolished.

He said such selective enforcement is unacceptable and questioned the criteria being used by the authorities.

Sharma further targeted the JDA’s strategy, questioning why the road widening was not being initiated from major routes like Delhi Road, Amer Road, or Agra Road. He accused the JDA of targeting specific areas and communities, saying, “Those who chant ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ are being suppressed. This is injustice, and we will not tolerate it.”