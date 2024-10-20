Revamp of stations in northern railway launched

New Delhi: Under the ‘Amrit Bharat Station’ scheme, launched by Hon’ble Prime Minister in Aug’ 2023 and furthered in Feb’2024, 151 railway stations in Northern Railway are being redesigned. In the redeveloped Railway stations, there will be optimal use of the prime space for creating modern facilities for the travelling passengers, multimodal integration with other transport systems for seamless travel and opportunities for economic activities like shops, malls, office spaces and food courts etc, making the railway property the hub of the city.

At present work is under execution at nine important stations over Northern Railway; Jammu Tawi, Jalandhar Cantt., Ludhiana, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Kashi, Ayodhya Dham (Phase-II), Meerut City and Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra. The redevelopment work of the nine stations is being done at an expected cost of Rs 2564 Cr. Major reconstruction of the station buildings, expansion and remodelling is envisaged. Concourse will be designed to give a modern and futuristic look. Structures like new foot over bridges (FOB), lifts, escalators, raised platforms with shelters etc. will be constructed to give more convenience for movement inside the stations.

The stations are to be given additional entry gates for easy traffic flow. The premises around the stations will also be beautified to give it an airport like feel. Parking facilities will also be enhanced. At present development works of the exterior which includes construction of boundary walls, service roads, parking and circulation area is in progress at many stations.

Jammu Tawi Station is the main rail head for reaching the northernmost region of the country. There are 08 components of the redevelopment project at the station with total floor area of 38,336 sqm. Construction of Building A, Building B at opposite ends of the station, laying of two FOBs, one each at Katra and Pathankot end for easy crossover to the platforms, development of Air concourse, external beautification, construction of GRP & MCO buildings and some minor bridges for smooth flow of vehicular traffic in the city have been planned.

Ghaziabad and Faridabad come under the National Capital Region, major revamping of the stations have been undertaken to cater to the increasing foot fall of passengers. New station buildings are coming up at both City side and Vijay Nagar side of Ghaziabad station.

Two FOBs are being constructed under the expertise of IIT-Roorkee. Staff quarters, a Signal & Telecommunication Hostel and sub-ordinate rest house is planned in the vicinity of the station. Faridabad station is to have station buildings at both east and west sides. The foundation work of the concourse and the FOB connecting the two sides of the station is in progress at present.

Kashi and Ayodhya Dham Railway stations which were previously very small railways stions are being developed as satellite stations in the pilgrimage towns of Varanasi and Ayodhya. As the number of national and international travelers coming to these towns are increasing by the day, Indian Railways is making an all-out effort to provide enhanced connectivity with comfort and speed to the passengers.

The railway stations of Kashi and Ayodhya Dham are being redeveloped to decongest the main stations for operation of both passenger and goods trains. The station at Mata Vaishno Devi Katra which was made operational in July, 2014 is being expanded to accommodate the growing number of trains reaching the station from all over the country.

A K Verma, General Manager, Northern Railway said that, Railways which is the main stay of travel in India is being given a modern makeover in every aspect. From modernization of stations to introduction of efficient trains like Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat, electrification of routes for speed, concern for the environment and general cleanliness, Railways has embarked on a ‘Vikas Yatra’ to improve facilities and overall travel experience.