Revised SOP for fly ash management

Jharsuguda: The Odisha State Pollution Control Board conducted a meeting on implementation of the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Reclamation of Low Lying Areas by Filling with Ash.

The meeting aimed to ensure environmentally sound utilisation of ash for filling low-lying areas, which is a key step in effective ash management and land reclamation.

The meeting was hosted by Hiranya Kumar Nayak, Regional Officer, Jharsuguda, and presided over by Anup Kumar Mallick, Regional Officer, Rourkela, and Satyanarayan Nanda, Regional Officer, Sambalpur.

Representatives from major industrial establishments participated in the deliberations.

They include Vedanta Limited, Jharsuguda; OPGC Limited, Jharsuguda; JSW Energy (Utkal) Limited, Jharsuguda;

NTPC Limited, Darlipali, Sundargarh and JSW BSPL, Sambalpur.

The industrial representatives were sensitised on the revised SOP for Reclamation of Low Lying Areas. They were advised to strictly adhere to the provisions outlined in the SOP. The participating industries expressed their commitment to comply with the guidelines stipulated in the revised SOP.

This collaborative initiative between the OSPCB and the industrial

stakeholders marks a significant step towards the effective implementation of the SOP.