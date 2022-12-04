Revival of air services sought at Jharsuguda airport

Jharsuguda: Suspension of flight services to Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai at Veer Surendra Sai Airport here have become a major concern for air travellers of Western Odisha.

Jharsuguda airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 22, 2018. On March 31, 2019, SpiceJet had launched flight services from the airport to New Delhi, Hyderabad and Kolkata under the UDAN scheme. Three years down the line, air service at Jharsuguda airport leaves much to be desired.

A group of political leaders had met Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia at New Delhi one month ago and urged him to look into the problems of VSS Airport. But no action has been taken as yet.

World Cup Hockey is scheduled to be held in January next year and Rourkela is a venue for the tournament. Many hockey lovers are expected to visit the steel city. Locals say frequent cancellation of flight services to VSS Airport will deprive hockey lovers from abroad from watching matches in Rourkela.