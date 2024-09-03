RG Kar issue: After nightlong protest, junior doctors continue sit-in near Kolkata Police HQs

The indefinite sit-in demonstration by junior doctors and medical students from different colleges demanding the resignation of the Kolkata Police Commissioner, Vineet Kumar Goyal, in connection with the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case continued on Tuesday.

The protest started on Monday afternoon near Kolkata Police headquarters and continued with the protesting doctors showing no signs of fatigue following their nightlong protests under the open sky and on the streets.

On Tuesday morning, the protesting representatives from the medical fraternity maintained that although the arrest of former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Sandip Ghosh by the CBI late Monday evening made them happy, they will be sticking to their demand on the resignation of the city police commissioner considering the “lackadaisical” role of the city police in handling the initial investigation in the case before the probe was handed over to the CBI by the Calcutta High Court.

“As junior doctors we are habituated to performing our duties without sleep at a stretch for 24 to 36 hours. The city police are trying to test our patience. But we will be on the streets without food or water for hours until and unless our demands are fulfilled,” said a protesting doctor at the sit-in demonstration.

As a morale booster for them, a couple of celebrities from the Bengali silver screen world, who had been extremely vocal on the rape and murder issue since the beginning, joined the protesters on Monday night and spent the night with them on the streets.

Throughout the tenure of the sit-in demonstration, the protesting representatives from the medical fraternity had been raising slogans demanding justice for the victim and the resignation of the city police commissioner. Some of them sang revolutionary songs to boost the morale of the protesters.

Meanwhile, Sandip Ghosh and three others, who were arrested last night by CBI in connection with the financial irregularities scam at R.G. Kar will be presented at a special court in Kolkata on Tuesday morning. Their medical tests for that purpose have already been completed last night soon after their arrests.