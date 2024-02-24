Rich tributes paid to late Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary

Live
Just In
Chennai: Rich tributes were paid to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J.Jayalalithaa on her 76th birth anniversary on Saturday.
AIADMK leaders led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) paid floral tributes to the late leader at the party headquarters and also at his residence.
Several AIADMK leaders joined EPS by paying floral tributes to the late leader. Former ministers CVe Shanmugham and D. Jayakumar also paid floral tributes to the former Chief Minister.
Jayalalithaa was an iconic Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu who had initiated several welfare schemes including the Amma Canteens, Amma Health clinics, Gold for Thali scheme and many other welfare pension schemes for the old and women.
The late Chief Minister -- who was a film star -- had followed the footsteps of her mentor and matinee idol M.G. Ramachandran announced several welfare schemes to benefit women, old and farmers.
Jayalalithaa breathed her last on December 5, 2016 after being under treatment for 75 days in a private hospital in Chennai.