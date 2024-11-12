Rising Scam Targets Rural Job Seekers With False Promises Of Wealth And Romance

A new scam is targeting unemployed individuals in rural India, enticing them with promises of romance, wealth, and even shares in property. Under the guise of connecting with wealthy women, scammers promise cash rewards and incentives for anyone who can father a child within three months.

One scam post circulating in a Facebook group reads: “Anyone who makes me pregnant within three months will get Rs 20 lakh and will live with me.” This fake job offer encourages applicants to contact a phone number, leading to demands for payment.

When sources contacted one of the scammers, he outlined the scheme: a driver would take the individual to a hotel where they would meet a supposed “madam.” Even if pregnancy isn’t achieved, the scammer promises Rs 5 lakh—but only after a “registration fee” of Rs 999 is paid via UPI or QR code. According to Ramesh Kumar (name changed), who lost over Rs 1 lakh, scammers keep asking for more money through various false charges.

The scam seems to prey on desperate individuals. Sunil Choure (name changed), a young driver, shared his experience: “After many job rejections, I thought this could be a chance to earn, but each company demanded registration fees.” According to sources, found over nine Facebook groups, with thousands of members, dedicated to such "pregnancy service jobs" scams.

Defying Authorities

Despite efforts to crack down on these scams, such as a recent arrest by Bihar Police in December 2023, scammers quickly create new groups. Videos posted on social media portray actors seeking fatherhood partners, often labeled as “for entertainment only,” yet many viewers fall victim to their lure.

Misusing authentic social media profiles, scammers even use local figures’ profiles to gain credibility. A folk singer’s profile in Solapur, Maharashtra, was recently hijacked and began posting scam messages. Despite the efforts of police, this dangerous scam continues to circulate online, victimizing vulnerable people across India.