Road mishap leaves two brothers dead in UP

Two brothers were killed after being run over by a truck here, a police officer said on Thursday.

The accident occurred at Bharouli Golambar on the UP-Bihar border on Wednesday when the two were heading towards a tea stall after parking their motorcycle. The two were rushed to a hospital in a critical condition where doctors declared them dead, Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Yadav (25) and Ankit Yadav (22), residents of Ballia district. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered against the truck driver Mahendra Singh on the complaint of the father of the victims.