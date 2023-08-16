Row between Delhi L-G and deputy Speaker over convening Assembly session

New Delhi: A controversy erupted between Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V. K. Saxena and the AAP government on Wednesday over convening two-day session Assembly session.

Rakhi Birla, Deputy Speaker, informed the House that Saxena has shot off a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, expressing objections to convening the Assembly session.

A copy of the said letter was also shared with the assembly.

In response, the L-G said: "Proposed third part of the Fourth session of Assembly should not have been summoned. Assembly sessions should be prorogued and fresh Assembly sessions should be convened with my approval. Due procedure should have been followed."

However, Birla disagreed and emphasised that an assembly session is conducted in multiple segments rather than being prorogued.

"The Delhi Assembly is operating entirely within the established rules. The Legislative Assembly holds the authority to determine the timing of a session. The Lieutenant Governor has leveled a significant accusation, but he should be aware that a new session cannot be convened unless recommended by the cabinet," she said.

She additionally stated that the NCT Act, which outlines the functioning of the Delhi Assembly, does not include any requirement to hold Budget, Monsoon, and Winter sessions.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, commonly known as the Delhi Services Act, was approved by Parliament in the Monsoon Session and subsequently received the President's approval.