‘RSS magazine’ contradicts Bhagwat on Sambhal dispute

New Delhi: Days after Mohan Bhagwat frowned at the resurgence of temple-mosque disputes in the country, the latest issue of an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-linked magazine has said from Somnath to Sambhal and beyond, it is a battle for knowing historical truth and seeking ‘civilisational justice’.

It said the dispute that started with a petition to survey the Shri Harihar Mandir, now structured as the Jama Masjid in the ‘historic town’ of Uttar Pradesh, is opening up a new debate about various constitutional rights given to individuals and communities.

‘Instead of limiting the debate to the Hindu-Muslim question from the pseudo-secularist prism, we need a sane and inclusive debate on the quest for civilisational justice based on truthful Itihasa, involving all sections of the society,’ the editorial penned by Prafulla Ketkar, the editor of Organiser, noted.

RSS chief Bhagwat expressed concern last week over the resurgence of several tem-ple-mosque disputes in the country and asserted that certain individuals, after the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, seem to believe that they can become ‘leaders of the Hindus’ by raking up such issues.

Delivering a lecture on ‘India - The Vishwaguru’ at the Sahjeevan Vyakhyanmala (lec-ture series) in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat pitched for an inclusive society and said the world needs to be shown that India can live in harmony.

“We have been living in harmony for long. If we want to provide this harmony to the world, we need to create a model of it. After the construction of the Ram mandir, some people think that they can become leaders of the Hindus by raking up similar issues at new places. This is not acceptable,” the RSS chief said.

The Ram temple was constructed since it was a matter of faith for all Hindus, he added.

“Every day a new matter (dispute) is being raked up. How can this be allowed? This cannot continue. India needs to show that we can live together,” Bhagwat said, with-out mentioning any particular site.

The editorial in Organiser noted that the story of religious identities in India is not very different from the caste question.

‘The Congress tried to duck the caste question, delayed the implementation of social justice and exploited the caste identities for electoral gains. The story of religious identities is not very different,’ it said.

‘After the painful partition of the motherland on Islamic lines, instead of striving for civilisational justice by telling the truth about Itihasa (history) and resetting the pre-sent for a harmonious future, the Congress and Communist historians chose to whitewash the sins of the invaders,’ the editorial in the weekly magazine added.