RSS plans to expand its base in all development blocks of India

Dharwad: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as part of expanding its activities is mulling reaching all development blocks of the country in the next three years, RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Saturday.

"We have decided to expand our activities. At present we have our presence in 4,683 out of 6,483 development blocks but we want to reach all the development blocks of India by March 2024," he said, briefing reporters on the decisions taken during the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal (ABKM) meeting here, which concluded on Saturday.

The Sangh has also appealed to those who wish to volunteer to work for two years to expand its base across India and ensure its presence in all the development blocks by 2025 when it celebrates its centenary.

The RSS functionary said the Sangh does not have its activities in Mizoram, Nagaland, Kashmir and Lakshadweep.He added that the Sangh was running its Shakhas in Kashmir but after the migration of Hindus from there, activities were affected.

After reaching their states, the regional Pracharaks of the RSS will have to plan a strategy in their states for the Sangh's expansion.Speaking about the Sangh's activities, Hosabale said the daily Shakha operations are taking place at 34,000 places, which was earlier disrupted due to Covid-19.

"Sangh Shakhas are held at 55,000 places including daily Shakhas (branch), weekly Shakhas, fortnightly and monthly Shakhas," the RSS leader said.

Since this year is the platinum jubilee of Indian independence, the Sangh has decided to organise exhibitions remembering the contributions of great freedom fighters as well as many unsung heroes of the freedom struggle, Hosabale said.

He said the Sangh is also planning to organise various events paying tributes to the ninth Sikh Guru, Tegh Bahadur.

The Sangh also wants to focus on employment generation and skill development. To a query on population policy, Hosabale said every nation should have a population policy which should be applicable to all. He also said the Sangh had passed a resolution to this effect a few years ago.

To a query on cracker ban on Deepavali to prevent pollution, Hosabale said such steps should be taken at the beginning of the year and not when the festival is around.

Banning crackers just ahead of the festival will lead to a major loss to manufacturers and traders, he said. The ban will also have a bearing on lakhs of people working at fireworks factories, which should also be taken into account, he explained.