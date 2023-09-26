‘Rusted iron…’ PM’s flays Congress in MP

Bhopal: Addressing an event in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on Monday, Prime Minister Modi said the Congress will turn the state into 'bimaru rajya' if it comes to power again. He took a dig at the Congress, stating that the party has destroyed every state it has ruled, and will do the same to Madhya Pradesh. "The BJP has been ruling in Madhya Pradesh for over 20 years. The present youth of Madhya Pradesh are lucky that they have not witnessed the bad governance of the Congress govt.



After independence, the Congress ruled Madhya Pradesh for a long time and made it a ‘bimaru rajya’. But we have brought it back to its feet,” Modi said while addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) ‘Karyakarta Mahakumbh’ in Bhopal.



Modi claimed that the Congress has turned into a “company that outsources everything from its leaders to its slogans from Urban Naxals”.

“Congress got destroyed first, then it went bankrupt, and now it is being controlled by someone else. Do you know who is controlling them? It’s the Urban Naxals,” he said. He emphasized the same on his social media with a tweet posted with his video, captioned “Urban Naxals are running the Congress Party!”.

The PM said BJP’s “double engine government” is working tirelessly so people of Madhya Pradesh don’t have to face the same days again. “For Madhya Pradesh, upcoming years are very crucial... If Congress -- a dynasty party, a party full of corruption -- gets a chance (to come to power), it will be a huge loss for the state,” Modi said.