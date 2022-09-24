Sachin Pilot told to stay put in Jaipur

New Delhi: Amid hectic lobbying in the Congress on the issue of the Rajasthan leadership, the party top brass has asked Sachin Pilot to stay put in Jaipur and meet MLAs till a final decision is taken.

Pilot reportedly flew to Jaipur on Friday after being in Bharat Jodo Yatra and is waiting for the decision. It is not clear yet whether Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will first step down as Chief Minister and contest, or resign after the election.

Sachin Pilot, the former Deputy Chief Minister, is a strong contender for the Chief Ministership while hectic lobbying is going on in the state with CP Joshi and BD Kalla throwing their hat in the ring too.