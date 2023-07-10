Saffron Vande Bharat inspired by Tricolour, says Rly minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: The Indian-built, semi-high-speed Vande Bharat Express trains will be 'saffron' in colour, railway officials said on Saturday. The new saffron Vande Bharat Express trains are, however, not yet operational and are currently stationed at the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai, where Vande Bharat trains are manufactured. However, the saffron paint of the new carriages has irked citizen of India. Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the new colour of the 28th rake of the indigenous trains are "inspired by Indian Tricolour". He said that 25 improvements have been done in the new Vande Bharat trains.

Having said so, the images of the new, rakes only seem to sport the saffron and white colour, evidently missing the green and blue from the Indian Flag.

“The green colour in this Vande Bharat is like 'Acche Din’,” quipped a common commuter, taking a sarcastic tone to the missing colour of the trains. Another netizen wrote “Wheels are green, as per data! But missing dharma chakra in between. Or I’m missing the whole picture?"

"As many as 25 rakes of Vande Bharat Express are operational on their designated routes and two rakes are reserved. "While the colour of this 28th rake is being changed on a trial basis," officials said.



"A new safety feature, 'anti climbers', or anti-climbing devices, on which we are working, were also reviewed today. These will be standard features in all the Vande Bharat and other trains," they added.

The first Vande Bharat Express was flagged off on February 15, 2019, by the Prime Minister, running between New Delhi and Varanasi.