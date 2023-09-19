Sahi Samay Sahi Soch

  • Menu
Security personnel were seen wearing new uniforms on day 2 of the ongoing special session of the Parliament

Security personnel were seen wearing new uniforms on day 2 of the ongoing special session of the Parliament. The security offers donned army camouflage fatigues instead of blue safari suits.

Those involved in legislative work has been allotted cream jackets, cream shirt with pink lotus printed on them, and khaki trousers.

