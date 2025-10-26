SAI International School gets ‘Ivy League’ status

Bhubaneswar: SAI International School, Bhubaneswar, has achieved another milestone by being among the six elite schools in India after getting the prestigious ‘Ivy League’ status in the EducationWorld India School Rankings (EWISR) 2025–26. SAI International shares this status with the likes of Vasant Valley School, Delhi; Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai; DPS RK Puram, Delhi and Daly College, Indore among others.

Introduced this year, the Ivy League category recognises schools that have demonstrated

consistent excellence across key parameters such as academic reputation, faculty competence, teacher welfare and development, co-curricular and sports education and overall institutional performance. The ‘Ivy League’ represents the best schools that have maintained the highest standards of holistic education.

Since its inception in 2008, SAI International School has been redefining K–12 education in India with its focus on innovation, global exposure and value-based learning. Its commitment to nurturing intellectual, emotional and creative growth has positioned it among the country’s most forward-thinking institutions. Expressing her happiness on this national recognition, Silpi Sahoo, Chairperson, SAI International Education Group, said, “This honour is a reflection of our collective commitment to holistic education and the dedication of our teachers, parents and students.”