Saini not given much say in ticket distribution: BJP leader

Chandigarh: With the ruling BJP in Haryana facing dissent from some of its leaders over poll ticket distribution, party leader Karan Dev Kamboj on Wednesday said Chief Minister Nayab Saini had not been “given much say” in the ticket allocation process.

Former Minister Kamboj, who last week stepped down as the state unit’s OBC Morcha chief after being denied ticket to contest the October 5 Assembly polls, claimed many party leaders who deserved to be given tickets have been ignored.

“When the BJP made Nayab Saini the chief minister, the party’s graph went up. But while picking up candidates, the CM has not been given much say in ticket allocation...The rebellion, which we are seeing on many seats, could have been prevented,” he claimed.

Kamboj, who like Saini hails from the OBC community, said he has not yet resigned from the BJP’s primary membership and that his supporters will take a call on his next move. He was eyeing a ticket from Indri and Radaur segments.

The BJP leader claimed the party rewarded many new entrants and turncoats with tickets while ignoring those who have been working for years.

Shortly after the BJP had come out with its first list of 67 candidates last week, the party faced rebellion with minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa who were denied ticket quitting the party.

There were few other less prominent party leaders who followed in their footsteps, while some known faces of the party openly expressed their disappointment after being denied ticket.

Amidst the voices of dissent, Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh asserted that people want him to become the chief minister.

Singh had on Monday said it was not his wish, but that of the public that he becomes the chief minister. “Even today, people wish that I (Rao) should become CM,” he had said.

On being asked to comment on Singh’s statement that people wanted him to become the chief minister, Union Minister and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said if anybody wants to claim, one can do so.

Khattar said on Monday that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had already announced from the stage that the election will be fought under the leadership of Saini. Singh, who was addressing a gathering in support of BJP’s Gurugram candidate Mukesh Sharma, also blamed the state machinery for letting garbage pile up on roads and not cleaning sewers.