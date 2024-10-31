Live
- CAMPCO team meets Dr Soumya Swaminathan, asserts arecanut is not carcinogenic
- Man sentenced to life in POCSO case
- Forest Minister Khandre trespassed on HMT land, alleges HDK
- Opposition conspiring to obstruct caste census: Bhatti
- HDK did nothing for Channapatna when he was CM: DKS
- Nara Lokesh meets Sales Force representatives,. discusses on investment in AP
- Transgender woman Madhushree set to join police force
- Show Us the Money: Global South
- Simhachalam hundi nets `1.7 cr in 30 days
- Haryana farmers grappling with DAP fertiliser shortage
Salman gets another death threat, man held
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting the police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday, an official said. The Mumbai traffic police received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said.
