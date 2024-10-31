  • Menu
Salman gets another death threat, man held
Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan received yet another death threat along with demand to pay up Rs 2 crore, prompting the police to launch a probe and arrest a resident of Mumbai's Bandra on Wednesday, an official said. The Mumbai traffic police received an anonymous message wherein the sender threatened to kill the 58-year-old actor if he did not pay up Rs 2 crore, the official said.

