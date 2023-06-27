Salman Khan our next target says gangster Goldy Brar

New Delhi: Canada-based fugitive gangster Goldy Brar has issued a death threat to Bollywood actor Salman Khan saying he is ‘our next target’. He said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi will "show mercy" if Salman Khan apologises, Brar said in an exclusive interview to a news channel. "We will kill him.

We will definitely kill him. Bhai saheb (Lawrence) had stated that he wouldn’t apologise. Baba will show mercy only when he feels merciful,” the channel quoted him as saying.



Salman Khan topped the list of 10 main targets that jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi planned to eliminate, the notorious criminal had told the National Investigation Agency earlier, according to reports.

In 1998, the ‘Dabangg’ actor had killed a black buck which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community. As he has hurt the sentiments of the community, he wants to kill the actor.

“Like we have said earlier, it’s not just about Salman Khan. We will continue our attempts against all our enemies as long as we’re alive. Salman Khan is our target, there’s no doubt about that. We’ll keep trying, and when we succeed, you’ll know,” Goldy Brar added.

Bishnoi confessed to the NIA in December last year that on acting on his directions his aide Sampat Nehra had conducted a recce of Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. However, Nehra was nabbed by the Special Task Force of the Haryana Police.

Following a threat letter from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Khan has been provided with Y+ category security by the Mumbai police.