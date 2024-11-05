Salman Khan Receives Fresh Threats: Bishnoi Gang Demands Apology or ₹5 Crore

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has once again received threatening messages, this time from the notorious Bishnoi gang. The gang has warned that they will kill the actor unless he either publicly apologizes to the Bishnoi community or pays a ransom of ₹5 crores. The threat was made in a message sent to the Mumbai police.

This incident has sparked renewed discussions, especially given Salman Khan's previous legal troubles related to the 1998 poaching case involving the Bishnoi community. Members of the gang have held a grudge against the actor for his alleged involvement in the killing of endangered animals, and have issued similar threats in the past.

Mumbai police have swiftly registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities have also heightened security measures around Salman Khan, advising him to remain vigilant given the gang's history of making serious threats.

The police are currently working to gather more details about the threat and the motives behind it, with further developments expected in the coming days.