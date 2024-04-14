  • Menu
Samajwadi Party announces seven more candidates from UP

Highlights

The Samajwadi Party has announced seven more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party has announced seven more candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

The Samajwadi Party has fielded Bhishm Shankar Tiwari from Dumariaganj. Tiwari is a former MP and the elder son of the erstwhile mafia don, the late Hari Shankar Tiwari.

The party has fielded Amarnath Mauryan from Phulpur, Ram Shiromani Varma from Shravasti, Pappu Nishad from Sant Kabir Nagar and Rama Shankar Rajbhar from Salempur.

The SP candidate from Jaunpur is Babu Singh Kushwaha, a former BSP minister.

SP has fielded Priya Saroj from Machhlishahr.

