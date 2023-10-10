Samajwadi Party seeks CBI probe into Deoria carnage

Deoria (UP): A Samajwadi Party delegation led by former minister Brahma Shankar Tripathi on Tuesday visited the house of Prem Prakash Yadav, one of the victims of the Deoria carnage in which six persons were killed on October 2.

Tripathi also demanded a CBI probe into the incident which was apparently a fallout of property dispute.

“It is clear that certain facts are being concealed. A CBI probe will unravel the whole truth behind the incident,” he told reporters.

Several delegations have visited the victims of the incident but SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has stayed away, saying that some people want to give a casteist colour to the incident.

Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in Fatehpur village where the incident took place last Monday. Additional forces remain deployed in the area where prohibitory orders have also been clamped.