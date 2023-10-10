Live
- AAP submits memorandum to CJI against proposed changes to CrPC, IPC, Evidence Act
- Hamas attacks Israel's Ashkelon city with rocket fire after warning residents to leave
- What happened on October 11 in History
- Rajnath Singh meets Italian defence industry leaders in Rome
- Non-metros drive Flipkart's The Big Billion Days sale on Day 1 with 60 pc of orders
- Indian banks pursue unpaid loans by Singapore's GVK in UK court By Aditi Khanna
- Early-stage skilling in India: A game-changer for graduates
- PM Modi reviews progress of schemes to empower women announced in I-Day address
- Modify insurance policies, hold awareness drives: NHRC advisory for welfare of people with mental illness
- Aid groups scramble to help as Israel-Hamas war intensifies and Gaza blockade complicates efforts
Just In
Samajwadi Party seeks CBI probe into Deoria carnage
A Samajwadi Party delegation led by former minister Brahma Shankar Tripathi on Tuesday visited the house of Prem Prakash Yadav, one of the victims of the Deoria carnage in which six persons were killed on October 2.
Deoria (UP): A Samajwadi Party delegation led by former minister Brahma Shankar Tripathi on Tuesday visited the house of Prem Prakash Yadav, one of the victims of the Deoria carnage in which six persons were killed on October 2.
Tripathi also demanded a CBI probe into the incident which was apparently a fallout of property dispute.
“It is clear that certain facts are being concealed. A CBI probe will unravel the whole truth behind the incident,” he told reporters.
Several delegations have visited the victims of the incident but SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has stayed away, saying that some people want to give a casteist colour to the incident.
Meanwhile, tension continues to prevail in Fatehpur village where the incident took place last Monday. Additional forces remain deployed in the area where prohibitory orders have also been clamped.